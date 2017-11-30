NUU X5 shows you don’t need to spend a ton for a decent smartphone

Smartphones tend to be on the higher priced side of $500 to get the latest flagship features, with the cheapest possibly going to the OnePlus 5T or XIAMOI.

That could be about to change as the NUU Mobile X5 offers some big features in a $200 package. The device will be on show at CES 2018 in Las Vegas on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of January at Suite number 31-225.

The NUU X5 has a 5.5-inch screen with an impressive 400 pixels-per-inch, complimented by a 13MP rear wide-angle and 5MP front camera. The device launches with Android 7.0 Nougat on a 1.5 GHz 64-bit Octa-core processor and comes with 32GB of storage that can be expanded with a memory card up to 128GB. $200 will also get you 3GB of RAM and a battery that is quoted as “long-life and quick charging” so we’ll need to reserve judgment until further details around the battery are unveiled.

NUU prides itself on being a unique product with high-quality components and decent specs for $200. While not targetted to the power-user, the NUU X5 would be excellent as a burner phone or someone who wants to perhaps take another device traveling with the dual-SIM functionality.

We’ll definitely keep our eye on the NUU X5 and have some more details after CES 2018.