YouTube’s new Reels feature is borrowed from Instagram

Stories is one of the most popular features of Instagram, which allows users to share a moment of their day in a form of picture or video snippets that disappear within 24 hours. Well, it seems YouTube is getting a similar feature too.

The new tool is dubbed Reel and is aimed at creators. Its purpose is to let users share content without the need to create a fully-fledged YouTube video. The big difference between Stories in Instagram (and Snapchat, for that matter) is that Reels videos won’t have an expiration date attached to them and they will go on to live forever in the Reels tab, separate from the main YouTube videos made by creators. Yet, there’s the option to link to videos within Reels.

Each Reel can be up to 30-seconds in length and users can add enhancements like filters, text, stickers, and links to their Reels. Viewers will get to rate Reels by giving them the thumbs up or down or write comments.

YouTube is currently rolling out the new feature to creators with more than 10,000 subscribers, so it might be a while before Reels become available for all users.

Would you like to give Reels a try?