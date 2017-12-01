Essential Camera updated with portrait mode and more

Essential has rolled out a pretty important update that will make quite a few people happy.

We’ve previously reported that the camera software on the Essential Phone was somewhat underperforming and in fact sideloading the official Google camera on the device improves the picture quality. Essential hasn’t stood still with improving the performance of its device and this time have released yet another update to improve the camera on the PH-1.

If you haven’t already received an OTA update on your device then it will be available pretty soon.This particular update will enable Portrait Mode on your Essential Phone and will also bring some added exposure settings for all modes as well as overall compression of the pictures.

Head on to Settings> About Phone> System Update to manually check for available OTA updates to grab the new portrait mode.