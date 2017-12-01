Google finally bans apps that include lock screen ads

Ads are a valuable source of revenue for most companies, and full disclosure AndroidGuys relies on ads to continue to bring you the latest Andriod news, but unfortunately, certain implementation of ads are less than user-friendly.

One of these implementations is lock-screen ads that have previously shown up in apps like ES File Explorer. It seems Google agrees with the detrimental impact ads on the lock screen has to the user experience and is now removing apps that provide such functionality from the Play Store.

While the new policy isn’t a definitive block on ads on the lock screen, it does by proxy prevent such apps from existing.

Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lockscreen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device.

That means that an app not explicitly designed to be a lock screen app cannot also shoehorn ads onto your existing lock screen. An app that is actually a lock screen may, under the new policy, still provide adds on said lock screen because the user will know what they’re getting into when downloading it.

The idea of the new policy is to make it transparent to the user what they are downloading and not wonder why ads have all of a sudden started appearing. Good move by Google and hopefully it will begin removing said apps that violate this new policy from the Play Store imminently.