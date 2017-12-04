Google reveals the best apps & games of 2017

Have you tried them out yet?

With only one month to go before the New Year, Google has unveiled its collection of “Best of 2017” apps, games and media from the Play Store.

The lists are available for every country where the service is available, but below you’ll find the most popular content in the US this year:

Most popular new games of 2017

Most popular games of 2017

Top streamed songs of 2017

Top movies of 2017

Top TV shows of 2017

To books of 2017

Have you tried any of these apps and games? If you haven’t then it might be time to download them on your smartphone or tablet right now.