Google reveals the best apps & games of 2017

With only one month to go before the New Year, Google has unveiled its collection of “Best of 2017” apps, games and media from the Play Store.
The lists are available for every country where the service is available, but below you’ll find the most popular content in the US this year:
Most popular new games of 2017
- Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
- What’s the Forecast?!!
- Boomerang
- TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs & TV shows
- Yarn – Chat Fiction
Most popular games of 2017
Top streamed songs of 2017
- HUMBLE. by Kendrik Lamar
- Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
- DNA. by Kendrik Lamar
- Mask Off by Future
- Body Like a Black Road by Sam Hunt
Top movies of 2017
- Moana
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Doctor Strange
Top TV shows of 2017
To books of 2017
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*uck by Mark Mason
- IT by Stephan King
- The Battlemage by Taran Matharu
- Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
- Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Have you tried any of these apps and games? If you haven’t then it might be time to download them on your smartphone or tablet right now.