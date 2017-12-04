How to play YouTube in the background on your Android device

Learn how to make YouTube play in the background of whatever you're doing on your phone

Ever wanted to do something on your smartphone while also listening to music on YouTube? Or simply to listen to a song with your smartphone’s screen off? Unfortunately, exiting the YouTube app or turning off your phone’s display means the music will stop playing. The good news is that there’s a workaround to bypass this problem and it involves using one of your mobile browsers. Whether you use Chrome or Firefox, you can easily get YouTube play in the background.

Chrome usually comes pre-installed with most Android smartphones, but if for some reason yours doesn’t you can easily download it from the Play Store. Once the app is on your phone, you can get your YouTube video to play in the background by following these simple steps. The same instructions apply for Firefox users.

Open up the Chrome app on your phone/tablet Navigate to the YouTube video you wish to play Go to Settings (three dots located in the upper-right corner) Tap on Request Desktop Site Start playing the video and then press the Home button on your device to close the browser Pull down the notification bar and press play.

Enjoy the music, while also searching for a new pair of boots!

Another way to keep the music going while you do something else on your phone is to use multi-window mode on Android. Learn how to access it by reading the tutorial right here.