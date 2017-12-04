Samsung Galaxy S9 might dazzle in Purple next year

Over the years we’ve seen a lot of great color options for Samsung’s smartphones, but the Galaxy S8 topped it all. The Korean tech giant has just unveiled a Burgundy Red version of its flagship, and another Galaxy S8 Plus version in Pink just went on sale in Spain.

These are the latest color options, but the Galaxy S8 was already available in Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold (in select markets) and Coral Blue. But what about that Purple version that was teased by the rumor mill before the official announcement? Unfortunately, it never made it on the market.

For some reason, Samsung abandoned this project, but luckily for those of you who love Purple, Violet and all things related, we have good news.

According to a report coming out of SamMobile, Samsung plans to launch a Purple version of the Galaxy S9, alongside Black, Gold and Blue ones – which will probably be quite similar to the Galaxy Note 8‘s. As for the Purple variant, it could end up being a darker, more intense shade of purple, as opposed to a pastel one.

It remains to be seen how the Purple Galaxy S9 will actually look like and whether Samsung will make it available on the US market at launch. Chances are that it won’t, but we’re merely speculating at this point.

According to the rumor mill, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ could make their first public appearance at CES 2018, although the official launch event is expected to take place in February. So who knows maybe we’ll get to take a sneak peek at the Purple Galaxy S9 come next month.