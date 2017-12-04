T-Mobile is giving away two Samsung Galaxy S8 Active smartphones on December 5

T-Mobile will be spicing up its reward program this Tuesday, December 5 with a sweepstakes that offers some fabulous prizes.

First off, we should note that the carrier is giving away free sausage biscuit sandwiches from Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. On top of that, if you ever wanted to learn how to cook, you can now get a free cooking class from Panna, courtesy of T-Mobile. Also this week, subscribers will be able to save $30 on tickets to their favorite sporting event or concert from Ticket Liquidators, as well as 25% from craft store Joann’s Fabric.

And now for the more interesting part. The Magenta carrier is hosting a sweepstakes during which it will randomly be drawing the winner on an hourly basis. Each hour, a lucky subscriber will win the prize allocated to that time slot, plus a second one for a friend or loved one. Here’s the timetable for the sweepstakes.

9:00 am PT: two pairs of B&O Play H4 headphones

10:00 am PT: two UE Megaboom speakers in Red

11:00 am PT: two Samsung Gear VR headsets with controllers

12:00 pm PT: two Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches + a check worth $728 to cover taxes and other expenses

13:00 pm PT: two Samsung Galaxy Tab E tablets

14:00 pm PT: two Samsung Galaxy S8 Active smartphones + a check worth $728 to cover taxes and other expenses

15:00 pm PT: two Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TVs and two Sound Bars + a check worth $2,742 to cover taxes and other expenses

Interested parties are invited to start following @TMobile on Twitter to get access to the instructions on how to enter the sweepstakes, which will be posted around 8 am PST on Tuesday, December 5. T-Mobile notes that the entries submitted according to the instruction post should include the #HolidayTWOgether and #Contest hashtags.

Does the prospect of winning any of the prizes listed above sound good to you? Then don’t forget to mark the date on your calendar. Especially since you don’t even have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enter the sweepstakes.