Android 8.1 Oreo stable build to rollout starting today

Google revealed that a final stable build of Android 8.1 Oreo will be rolling out to users starting from today, keeping its promise that the build would be finished by the end of the year.

The news that Android 8.1 Oreo had hit a stable build came as part of the Android Go Edition announcement and marks the end to a number of previews that started on October 25. The latest stable release opens up a new feature that allows developers access to the Visual Core image processing chip inside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The access will allow developers to improve their apps and take full advantage of the hardware on the latest Google devices to result in better image processing capabilities.

Android 8.1 will begin rolling out to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL today, alongside the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X.

The release also marked the introduction of Android Go editon of Oreo that is designed for devices with less than 1GB of RAM. The release is incredibly important to improve the user experience pan-Android by optimizing the performance of budget devices running Android. Android Go emcompasses a set of specialized Google apps and a special version of the Play Store.