Google is gifting Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus owners with 6-months of free Netflix

Introduced alongside the Pixel 2, the Pixelbook is a Google’s latest and greatest Chrome OS laptop, and the very first to come with the Google Assistant built in.

Now just in time for the holiday season, Google wants to reward those who have spent (or are about to spend) $999+ on a Pixelbook, by offering six months of free Netflix as an additional bonus. Oh, and the offer is also available for those who have purchased a Samsung Chromebook Plus ($449 and up) or Pro ($549 and up).

The deal means you get six months of Netflix’s Two Screens at a Time Streaming Plan for free. Normally the plan costs $10.99/month, so you’ll be saving $65.94 in total. However, you may apply the value of the offer to a different plan, or other services offered by Netflix.

The promotion is available for new Netflix subscribers, as well as current ones who own one of the three Chromebooks listed above.

What’s more, Chromebook users will also receive a $20 Google Play credit, as well as 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years, exclusive content in Asphalt 8 and 90 days of unlimited Google Play Music streaming.

You have until December 31, 2017, to redeem the Netflix, Google Play credit, and Asphalt 8 offers, but you can get free access to Google Play Music until February 28, 2018.