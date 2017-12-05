Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 may have 512GB of storage

Samsung could be gearing up to use its new storage chip in the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Note 9 that could see the largest internal storage capacity to date in Galaxy devices.

Long gone are the days when 16GB of storage on a smartphone would cut it and you’ll likely find 32GB as the standard but even that is getting tough to fit all your media on. While some prefer to stream media and store things in the cloud, others prefer to store all their stuff locally and for that you need a ton of memory. Android benefits from the ability to install an external memory card in most devices to provide additional storage but that could be a thing of the past thanks to the internal storage capacity in Samsungs new chip hitting 512GB.

Samsung’s new 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage module is said to be coming next year and the Note 9 and S9 could be the first devices to benefit from them.

“The new Samsung 512GB eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones,” said Jaesoo Han, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world.”

While I personally prefer to stream most of my media and utilize Google Photos, having 512GB of storage available for larger applications would certainly come in handy.