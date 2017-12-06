Google updates its Search app to help you discover new information faster

Searching for something often leads to the discovery of new knowledge and Google is aware of that all too well. So, in an effort to make it easier for people to learn new things, the Mountain View-based company has updated its Search app with expanded snippets, improved Knowledge Panels and advanced suggested content.

Now when you search for a specific topic – let’s say you want to find out more information about the historical figure, Ivar the Boneless – the results will come to you as a Feature Snippet – an algorithmically generate box that appears at the top of the page when you search. Snippets already exist in Search, but now they have been updated to include more images and related searches.

On top of that, Google has also improved the Knowledge Panels in Search to include related content. So for example, when searching for skiing, you’ll see people also searched for related sports such as snowboarding or slalom skiing.

Last but not least, Google has improved the Search function so now when you search for two related topics, you’ll find additional recommendation links at the top of the search page. We’re given an example: let’s say you are looking for more info about World Cup football, so you perform a search on Neymar, immediately followed by one for Messi. Google will take note of the connection between the two searches and display other football players on top of the results page like Ronaldo or Suarez.

Google is currently rolling out the new improvements, so they should start showing in your Search app any time now.