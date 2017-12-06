Instagram now lets you save Stories and highlight your favorite ones

Instagram is providing its userbase with more Stories-related features. This week the Facebook-owned app unveiled two new tools called Stories Highlights and Stories Archive.

Let’s take each in part and see what they do, although you probably have already deduced for yourself. With Stories Archive enabled, your Stories won’t disappear after 24-hours anymore. Instead, they will be saved in your own private Archive.

The Archive is presented as a grid with Stories being arranged in reverse-chronological order, so you’ll get to see the most recent stories at the top. Once you select a Story, you can re-share it as a post to your profile or a direct message.

The second novelty introduced by Instagram is Stories Highlights which allows users to put the spotlight on a group of their favorite Stories. Stories Highlights will be available for you to try out on your profile page below biography.

To get started just tap on the “New” circle and choose the Stories you want to “highlight” from the Archive. Then add a name to the collection and select a cover. Once that’s all done, your Highlights will show up as a circle on your profile. Note that you can create as many Highlights as you wish and they will remain on your profile until you delete them.

Instagram says the updates represent the biggest change to profiles since 2013. The new features will be available soon for Android and iOS users in the 25 version of Instagram