Upcoming Debussy headphones have a touchscreen display, but why?

Cutting the cord is the next frontier for headphones, but the upcoming Debussy aren’t just your average pair of wireless earphones.

While most of wireless head-mounted audio accessories require users to pair them with a phone, laptop or another device via Bluetooth, the Debussy smart headphones support Wi-Fi and 4G, so the need for pairing is eliminated.

But this isn’t the only thing that makes the Debussy special. Created by Funky Fresh Studio, these headphones come with a touchscreen display on the outside of the earcups. Hmm, very strange indeed.

The company explains the touchscreen are good for navigating playlists and setting a custom cover. While you might indeed want to provide people in the subway with pretty pictures to look at when they are glancing your way, we aren’t really sure how you’d go about navigating your playlist from the earcup.

In some weird way it makes sense, given that when using the Debussy, you’re supposed to navigate playlists without your smartphone by your side. But the good news is that the headphones support voice controls, so your music playing won’t get hampered by some experimental way of navigating your track list. Nevertheless the idea is pretty intriguing…

Funky Fresh Studio will be present at CES 2017 in Las Vegas next month, where the Debussy will be on display. The headphones look pretty sleek, so hopefully, we’re going to hear more about pricing and availability during the event. Although don’t count on them being cheap, as this is a high-tech luxury audio product.