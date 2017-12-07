Nokia Steel HR makes a debut in the US, available for $180 and up

Looking for a Christmas gift for a tech-loving female family member or friend? Then you might want to take a look at the Nokia Steel HR hybrid smartwatch which just went on sale in the US.

Pricing starts at $180, depending on the variant you purchase. Customers can pick between a 36mm variant, which is available in black and white or the 40mm model which is only offered in black.

The product has been available in Europe for quite some time, and now customers in the US can also acquire it.

The Nokia Steel HR is almost a full analog watch, save for the small circular LCD screen that lives on top of watchface. The tiny screen can display information related to your heart rate, activity tracking, calorie/step counts, as well as a sleep patterns. On it, you’ll also see notifications for texts and calls, as long as you connect it to a smartphone, be it Android or iOS. The accompanying app called Nokia Health Mate lets users control their hybrid smartwatch, as well as view detailed health data.

The Nokia wearable is also water resistant (can be immersed into water up to 164 ft/50 m) and includes a battery that can reportedly last for up to 25-days with normal use or 5 days in workout mode.

The hybrid smartwatch is offered with a wide variety of additional wristbands from Leather, Woven or Silicone materials in many bright and cheerful colors, but they will cost you additionally.

If interested in the Nokia Steel HR, you should know the 36mm black variant starts shipping in 2-3 weeks, while the other models will begin going out to buyers on December 22.