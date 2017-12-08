Amazon’s holiday deals on Prime Exclusive Phones include discounts on the Moto X4, LG G6+

Missed some of the deals Amazon had on its Prime Exclusive Phones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, the company isn’t done offering discounts this holiday season.

And if you haven’t found the perfect gift for that special loved one or family member, maybe Amazon’s list of discounts on Prime Exclusive Phones will inspire you.

Just keep in mind that these devices come with Amazon’s ads and offers on the lock screen. But if you’re OK with that, the phones are a pretty good deal especially this month:

Nokia 6 – $149.99 ($30 off); deal starts today until December 24

Moto G5 Plus 64GB – $199.99 ($40 off); deal starts at 12:01 a.m. on December 10 until December 23

Moto X4 – $279 ($50 off); deal starts at 12:01 a.m. on December 10 until December 23

LG X Charge – $119.99 ($30 off); deal starts at 12:01 a.m. on December 10 until December 23

LG Q6 – $179.99 ($50 off); deal starts at 12:01 a.m. on December 10 until December 23

LG G6+ – $449.99 ($50 off); deal starts at 12:01 a.m. on December 10 until December 23

These deals are available for a limited time while supply last. So if you eyed an offer, you best make sure you act fast.