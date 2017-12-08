Upcoming HTC U11 EYEs (Ocean Harmony) could arrive with a dual selfie camera

HTC expected to launch the mid-range phone by the end of the year

Remember the HTC Desire EYE smartphone which launched back in 2014? Well, it looks like the Taiwanese company is looking to bring back the “EYE” naming scheme. Well sort of.

According to reliable leakster, @evleaks HTC is gearing up to unveil a new handset dubbed the U11 EYEs. This is the same device previously known as the HTC Ocean Harmony which recently received CCC certification in China.

The upcoming HTC Harmony will come to market as the, ahem, HTC U11 EYEs. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 7, 2017

The HTC Desire EYE got its name from the large centrally-positioned 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front, so it could be assumed the HTC U11 EYEs branding could signal the presence of a dual-camera setup up front.

Other than that, the HTC U11 EYEs is expected to arrive with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels all around. Two versions of the phone will reportedly be launched, one with a Snapdragon 652 and 4GB of RAM + 64GB of native storage on board, as well as one with a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

While we are yet to see any images of the HTC U11 EYEs, some believe the phone will look quite similar to the recently launched HTC U11+, but we’ll just have to wait and see if this will be the case or not.

Fortunately we might not have to wait that long, as according to recent rumors, the HTC U11 EYEs will make a debut this month.