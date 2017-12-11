5 reasons to buy the Vernee Active instead of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Fancy the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, but you’re unable to fit it in your budget right now? Fortunately, there are alternatives out there, like the recently released Vernee Active, which in some respects is even better than the Galaxy S8 Active. Below you’ll find five reasons why the Vernee Active is actually a pretty worthy alternative to Samsung’s rugged handset.

More RAM and storage

The Vernee Active might not take advantage of a bezel-less display with the modern 18:9:5 aspect ratio, but it does bring more to the table in terms of RAM and storage.

While the Galaxy S8 Active includes 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage (microSD card slot included), the Vernee Active boasts 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage (microSD card slot also included).

The phone bundles an octa-core MediaTek P25 processor under the hood, while the Galaxy S8 Active relies on the Snapdragon 835 processor to keep things running smoothly.

Bigger battery

On top of offering more RAM and storage, the Vernee Active also has a bigger 4,200 mAh battery which is said to be able to last up to 3-days with light usage, which in theory is achievable due to the 1080p display. The Galaxy S8 Active, on the other hand, benefits from a 4,000 mAh fuel cell, that guarantees the phone can live a full, uninterrupted 24-hours.

A sturdy phone, by most standards

The Vernee Active is IP68-certified as waterproof in up to 5ft of water and up to 30 minutes, as well as dustproof and drop resistant. What’s more, the phone boasts Kevlar protection on the back and improved corner defense.

However, the phone is not MIL-STD-810G compliant like the Galaxy S8 Active.

More widely available

Not so long ago, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was an AT&T exclusive and only available in the US. Well, now two more carriers – T-Mobile and Sprint – have started offering the handset in the country.

In contrast, the Vernee Active is available even for those living outside the States, from online retailers like Aliexpress. What’s more, it sports LTE connectivity with no less than 28 supported bands, so buyers will be able to use SIM cards from AT&T or T-Mobile without a problem. But not Verizon and Sprint subscribers.

Better price

The biggest advantage the Vernee Active has over the Galaxy S8 Active is pricing. The phone is available for $319.99, plus you’ll be able to win a $500 prize if you join the commentfest on the official Vernee website.

In contrast, the Galaxy S8 Active is a lot more expensive. It’s available at AT&T and Sprint $849.99 outright, while T-Mobile sells it for $820.