Google Home Max goes on sale at Best Buy, Verizon for $399

The Google Home Max was announced back in October during the Pixel 2 event, and back then the search giant said the speaker will be available in December.

Well, it’s December alright and the device just went on sale at Best Buy. It’s available in either Chalk of Charcoal coloring options and you can snatch one for $399 a pop. But Best Buy isn’t the only place you can get the Home Max. The Chalk model is also up for grabs from Verizon, while the Charcoal one is currently listed as out of stock.

For those who don’t remember, the Home Max is a Google Assistant-power stereo speaker aimed at customers interested in getting superior audio quality. To that end, it takes advantage of 4.5-inch (114 mm) high-excursion dual-voice-coil woofers, as well as two 0.7-inch (18mm) tweeters. It also includes six microphones for far-field voice control and has Chromecast built-in.

The Home Max – which was developed in-house – benefits from Google’s Smart Sound algorithm which can use the microphones on board to adjust the speaker’s sound according to where it is placed in the room. It can also raise or lower the volume depending on what’s happening in the house. For example, it can raise the volume when a fan is on.

It’s interesting to note that at launch, Google said it would be giving away 12-months of YouTube Music (ad-free) with every Home Max purchase, but neither Best Buy or Verizon mention this in their listings.