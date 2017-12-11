Soon you’ll be able to watch NFL games on your smartphone regardless of carrier

Verizon on Monday announced a game-changing partnership with the NFL which will bring football games on smartphones regardless of carrier.

So far, Big Red has held the exclusive rights to mobile streaming of live NFL events, but all that will change starting January. Come next month, anyone with a smartphone will be able to watch games airing on their local market. And of course, you’ll be able to watch nationally televised matches, including Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football games, and of course the Super Bowl 2018.

Customers will be able to stream NFL games on their handset by downloading the official NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, or go90 – which is Verizon