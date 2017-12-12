10 futuristic tech gift ideas for the Sci-Fi aficionado

This holiday season you might be searching for an awesome gadget to gift your tech-loving friend or family member with. But some products available on the market today might seem a little too ordinary. If you want to impress this Christmas with something that looks truly futuristic, we have a few ideas that will hopefully be of help.

Below you’ll find a list of gadgets you can purchase right now, which will surely speak to a true lover of Sci-Fi.

A funky tree ornament

This Christmas, Sci-Fi fans can decorate their Christmas tree with this fun Star Wars Death Star Tree Topper ornament. The gadget can be controlled via a remote control and made to flash blue or red with green in the laser dish.

For Star Wars fans who are eagerly waiting for the new The Last Jedi episode, the tree topper ornament might make the perfect gift. You can get yours for $79.99 in Red or Blue.

A cool mini robot companion

Since we’re on the topic of Star Wars, here’s another great gift idea – the Sphero Mini R2DS Droid Robot. Connect the robot to an Android or iOS smartphone and watch it as it rolls around on treads, or sprouts its third leg and leans back for movement on rougher surfaces.

The accompanying smartphone app not only handles remote control, but also specific actions and effects. What’s more, the little droid is programmed with a series of holographic simulation that will let users explore the Star Wars universe through augmented reality. You can grab the robot for $130.

A badge with a twist

But maybe you’re shopping for a Star Trek fan instead. Then they will probably love this bagde. As the next-generation channel of communication, the Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge lets users answer their calls using the word “Go”. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and thanks to the built-in microphones, you can take calls even with your hands are full. You can order one for $59.99.

Modern-looking headphones

What about an audio accessory? Check out these gorgeous looking headphones which have a futuristic vibe to them. Manufactured by Caeden, the Linea Nº1 look stunning while boasting superior noise isolation and a fully-balanced profile which lets users enjoy a rich sound. A pair will set you back with $149.99.

A gaming console that looks like a spaceship

Have a friend who feels nostalgic about all the great games in the 80s? Well, then he or she would probably be thrilled to receive this spaceship-shaped gaming console. It comes packed with 23 games including the Tetris-style Block Party, as well as Endurance Racer and Endless Defender. The mini console is available for just $9. An affordable, yet cool present indeed!

A flower pot that’s more than a vase

This flower pot does way more than just hold flowers. It’s also a Bluetooth speaker, so it can connect to your smartphone and stream all the music you want. On top of that, the gadget is bundled with some fun tricks – for example, just touching the inside of the pot will prompt a piano tune. Get it for $12.99.

A live event camera with a twist

Remember Hal, the evil artificial intelligence from a Space Odyssey? Well, the Mevo Plus camera certainly brings about some strong Hal vibes. Fortunately, it’s not a malicious gadget with a wicked plan.

Instead this is a life event camera that lets you stream to Vimeo, Livestream, Facebook, YouTube, Periscope and Twitter in up to 1080p over Wi-Fi and LTE. The camera features 4K recording capabilities and comes with built-in stereo microphones. You can get it for $499.99.

A smart Wi-Fi router

Who said Wi-Fi routers have to be full? Not the Starry Station, which also comes with a touchscreen to make it easier for users to do things like view which devices are connected to the home Wi-Fi, customize the connection for a faster experience, as well as view and fix connectivity problems. The futuristic-looking router is available for $282.

Google Clips

The Google Clips is a neat little camera which quietly sits in your home waiting for the next big event to happen. This intelligent device is able to recognize faces or an important happening and when it does, it will start snapping photos and recording video without being manually triggered. It’s not connected to the internet, so it’s totally secure. Yet, you’ll be able to see all the content with Google Photos or on your Pixel device. It’s available for $249.