Google’s AR Stickers are now making their way to Pixel phones

Remember the AR stickers feature which Google demoed during its Pixel 2 event in October? Well, the search giant has released the AR Stickers app in the Play Store. It’s available for Pixel phones and require Android 8.1 Oreo to work – which is in the process of rolling out.

If you managed to make the jump to Android 8.1 Oreo, then Google says you should be able to see the new feature appear inside the camera app in the coming days. Taking advantage of new APIs available in Android 8.1 Oreo, the Pixel phones will now be able to superimpose 3D objects (cute creatures) onto the real world via the camera app. And Google’s new AR tech makes them look like they really belong in the scene.

In case you don’t remember ARCore is Google’s augmented reality platform, build upon the work Google previously did with Tango. But unlike Tango, ARCore doesn’t require the same special hardware.

The inaugural pack of AR stickers includes Stranger Things and Star Wars-themed stickers, as well as a handful of funny creatures including a doughnut, a coffee mug, and a sporty broccoli. The stickers can be resized and moved around for better effect.

Even if there isn’t a lot of content available right now, Google plans to unveil even more AR Stickers soon, so keep an eye out.