LG V30 is available with $300 off at Verizon until December 13

Fancy the LG V30, but the phone is just too expensive for you? Fortunately, it’s that time of the year when it’s raining deals. Case in point, Verizon has one on the LG V30 which lets buyers shave $300 off its retail price.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to acquire the phone for $12.50/month for 24 months, which takes the cost of the phone down to $540. To take advantage of the discount, customers need to purchase the device on an installment plan. Once a few months go by, Verizon will apply the price cut as a bill credit every month until you get back your $300.

The LG V30 is a high-end phone that launched only a few months ago. The device boasts a 6-inch P-OLED display with 1440 x 2880 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s the first LG smartphone to take advantage of a Snapdragon 835 processor and is also equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Like many of this year’s flagships, the LG V30 rocks a primary dual-camera setup which pairs a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture with a 13-megapixel one with f/1.9. On the front sits a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device ships with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, but will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo soon.

If you want to grab the LG V30 with a discount, you best hurry up as the deal is only unavailable until December 13.