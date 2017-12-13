Google Maps will soon help you to get off at the right bus stop

Navigating in a new city can be very challenging and that’s why Google wants to help you with that. According to a new report coming out of TechCrunch, Google is expected to roll out a new feature in Google Maps that will offer real-time updates on your trip, including a reminder to get off a particular stop.

These updates will appear in your Google Maps app, as well as on your Android lock screen. What’s more, the notifications are said to be interactive, so users will be able to check their journey’s steps as they move to a specific goal.

In order to get started, you’ll need to enter the location you want to reach. Then you should tap on the “Start” button which appears at the bottom of the screen. Once in the bus or the train, live updates will start popping up on your phone, so you’ll never get off at the wrong stop again.

This new feature, which will be available in a future update, will prove particularly useful when you’re traveling to a new location or in the early hours of morning or evening and there’s the risk of falling asleep.

Google has been constantly updating its Maps application with the new features. Not so long ago, for example, the search giant made it possible for users to share their locations in real time and added a new Motorcycle mode.