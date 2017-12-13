Pick up this “Netflix for Games” subscription for 12 months at 60% off

You’re familiar with Netflix as a movie/TV show juggernaut in the mobile space, but you may not know of a “Netflix” juggernaut in the gaming sector. This Deal of the Day concerns a “Netflix for Games” service called Jump that’s offering a 12-month subscription for hardcore gamers.

The Jump: 12-month subscription has a catalog of 75 Indie games with high-speed performance and low latency, and new games are being added to Jump’s Indie games catalog each month. Unlike Netflix for movies and TV shows, there’s little need to fear losing a game next month if you don’t take advantage of it this month. Currently, you can find games such as Molemen Must Die!, Metrico, Pony Island, BeatBuddy, TeslaGrad, The End Is Nigh available for immediate play without long download times and initial game lag that often occurs in download situations.

Jump, the “Netflix for Games” service, works with a single account per user on Mac, Linux, and PC provided one has a Wi-Fi connection. While the 12-month Jump subscription will set you back $47.99 (a 60% discount from $120), you can also choose from 3-month ($11.99 instead of $30) and 6-month ($23.99 instead of $60) subscriptions. The 12-month Jump subscription for Indie games is now 60% off, though, so we’d suggest the 12-month instead of the others (though it wouldn’t hurt to at least try the Jump service).

Hardcore gamers will find this to be a real treat, but this Netflix For Games offer expires in a day or less. While we offer this unlimited game access to our users as a way of helping them find great deals, the offer expiration date is no game (so take us seriously).