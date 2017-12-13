The Mirabook is a laptop powered by your Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 or Huawei Mate 10

Remember the DeX dock which allows Samsung Galaxy S8 users to turn their Android phone into a desktop computer? But in order to do that, you’ll need a monitor and some peripherals including a mouse and keyboard. Which basically defeats the idea of portability associated with a smartphone.

Well, the company Miraxess has come with a better idea which aims to allow Samsung Galaxy S8 users to get that desktop experience on the go.

It offers the Mirabook which is basically a dedicated dock for your phone (the company calls it “lapdock”) that comes in the form of laptop shell equipped with a 13.3-inch FullHD display, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ones, an HDMI port, an audio jack, SD card reader, backlit keyboard, mousepad and a battery that’s said to be able to last up to 10 hours. It also houses an extendable dock in which users will plug the phone that will power the laptop.

The Mirabook is now only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S8, but also the Galaxy S8+, Note 8 and Huawei Mate 10. The device also works with Windows 10 Mobile devices like the Lumia 950 or Lumia 950 XL or Alcatel Idol Pro 4, Acer Liquid Jade or HP Elite X3.

The mobile powered laptop is available for an affordable $249 a pop. But given that the Mirabook was first put on display back at CES 2017 and that many, many months later the company has only just started taking pre-orders for the device, we have to wonder whether the lapdock will turn out to be a successful product.

What are your thoughts on the Mirabook?