You can now follow #hashtags on Instagram

Are you on Instagram and interested in a certain topic? Good news, Instagram now lets you follow hashtags, just as you’d follow people. So if you’re a cat lover, now you can get all the adorable updates in your feed and latest stories in your stories bar by following #catsofinstagram.

In the official announcement post, Instagram offers a few other examples of super popular hashtags you might want to follow including #onthetable, #slime and #floralnails.

Following hashtags is super easy. All you need to do is search for a topic you are interested or tap on a hashtag that speaks to you from any post. Once on the hashtag page, tap on the follow button located on top.

To help you discover even more new things, Instagram now lets you see the hashtags other people follow in their profiles. So make sure to check that account you so admire and see its list of hashtags.

Instagram respects your privacy, so if you set your account to private only the approved followers will see the hashtags you follow.

Instagram plans to provide users with more tools to discover and get inspired by the community in the near future. So keep an eye out.

What do you think of the new feature?