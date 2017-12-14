Best deals on Verizon right now (December 2017)

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to get gifting and find the presents for your family and friends. If you haven’t picked them out yet, maybe you’d like to take a look at Verizon’s list of discounts for the season.

America’s biggest carrier is offering promotional prices on a lot of products, as well as freebies which can make for great gifts on their own. Below you’ll find some of the most noteworthy deals available:

Phones

$300 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL

Previously offered as an in-store exclusive, customers can now get this deal online too. You’ll need to finance your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL over 24 months to get $300 off, which will be applied to your account as a small credit each months starting in 1-2 billing cycles. What’s more, Verizon is also offering 50% off a Google Home speaker with the purchase.

To get the discount, just head over to Verizon and pick your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and add it to your cart. Choose the finance option that spreads the cost over 24 months. And also make sure to have the Google Home in your shopping cart, to be able to take advantage of the discount.

Free ASUS Zenfone V Live

Switch and add a new line to Verizon and the carrier will give you an ASUS ZenFone V Live free of charge. The low-end phone has a retail value of $168 and could be a perfect first smartphone for a child or elderly member of your family.

Learn more about the ASUS Zenfone V Live here.

Samsung Galaxy J7 V for $5/month

This holiday season, Verizon lets customers save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy J7 V, in certain conditions. Switchers who activate a new line of service will be able to get it for $5/month, meaning the handset will cost you $120 instead of $240. The $120 discount will be applied as bill credit over 24 months.

Moto Z2 Play for $10/month

Similarly, switchers who activate a new line of service can grab the Moto Z2 Play for $10/month. So instead of paying $408 for the phone, you’ll only spend $240.

Tablets

Verizon Ellipsis 8 HD for $149.99

Verizon’s own Ellipsis 8 HD tablet is available with a hefty $170 discount for customers willing to jump on board with a 2-year contract with the carrier.

If for some reason you don’t want to do that, you can still pick the slate up for $249.99 outright or $10.41/month for 24 months.

Verizon Ellipsis 10 HD for $99.99

Similarly, you can get the larger Ellipsis with $200 off with a new 2-year activation. Or you can acquire it for the full retail price of $299.99 or $12.49/month for 24 months.

ASUS ZenPad Z8s for $99.99

Verizon has also discounted two ASUS tablets this holiday season. You can get the ZenPad Z8s for $99.99 with a new 2-year activation or for $249.99 outright.

ASUS ZenPad Z10 for $149.99

Need a bigger slate? The ZenPad Z10 is available with $180 off, for those who agree to a 2-year contract with the carrier. Otherwise, the device is up for sale for $329.99.

You can get other discounts on tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 if you embark with a 2-year contract. Check out the full list here.

Accessories

Buy two cases get one free (discount will be applied in cart to lowest-priced item)

Tech21 Evo Check Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 – $39.99

Otterbox Symmetry Series Case for Galaxy J3 Eclipse – $39.99

Incipio DualPro Case for Galaxy Note 8 – $29.99

These are just a few examples, check the complete list of accessory cases right here.

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 2 – $129.99 (down from $140)

Fitbit Alta HR – $129.99 (down from $140)

Fitbit Blaze – $149.99 (down from $199.99)

Fitbit Ionic – $269.99 (down from $299.99)

Michael Kors Access Hybrid – $159.99 + $50 prepaid Mastercard

Garmin Vivosmart HR – $49.99 (down from $149.99)

Samsung Gear 360 (2017) – $229.99 + $50 prepaid Mastercard

For more deals on wearables check here.

Sound

JBL Link 20 – $159.99 (down from $199.99)

JBL Clip 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $39.99 (down from $59.99)

UE Wonderboom – $79.99 (down from $99)

Bose SoundLink wireless headphones II – $199.99 ($299.99)

For more deals on audio products check here.

Connected home and others

Google Home – $79.99 (down from $120)

Google Home Mini – $29.99 (down from $49.99)

Google Chromecast Ultra – $54.99 (down from $80)

Bring your own phone to Verizon and get a $100 gift card