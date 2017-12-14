Get Linux, Amazon Web Services, and Azure certification with Linux Academy’s 1-year subscription

Are you looking to increase your knowledge as a web developer or computer programmer in the major Web platforms? This time of year, with some vacation time in the works, is a perfect time to get started on your career goals for 2018. This Deal of the Day will help you get started on the path to achieving all your desired IT certifications in an ever-changing field.

The Linux Academy: 1-year Subscription for those who want to achieve certifications in major Web platforms such as Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Linux, DevOps, and OpenStack, among others. You’ll learn about Containers in the process, as well as how to prepare for certification exams with 1200+ hours and 103 courses that include preparation materials such as labs, study groups, and flashcards.

Certified partners from AWS, CompTIA Linux+, and an official Linux Professional Institute Training partner have the experience necessary to get you where you want to be. For those who achieve certification, you’ll receive legitimate certificates to display your achievements to demonstrate your knowledge and skills gained.

The Linux Academy 1-year subscription is priced at $149, 57% off the original price. And it can be yours for 2018 — provided that you go ahead and pick up your 1-year of Linux certification instruction within the next 6 hours. Good things come to those who wait, but no good thing lasts forever.