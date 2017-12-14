Grow your empire with Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, now 50% off

Are you a gamer who loves to explore and build your own civilizations? There was a time in the gaming sector where players had to simply fight and achieve victories, but the empire was “fixed” — no gamer interaction needed. As gamers become more and more devoted to fantasy gaming, the need to grow one’s own empire (a DIY project of sorts) became a beloved feature of games. Today’s Deal of the Day is designed for those who love growing empires and creating them from scratch.

The game we’re offering to our readers, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, is all about starting civilizations and growing them through strategic partnerships and diplomacy with other entities, unlock boosts that “shortcut” your way from inception to development, and fight battles against major historical leaders. History buffs will find the game to be entertaining both intellectually and leisurely.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the winner of 15 E3 awards, including Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game, and Aspyr has sold 35 million units since the game’s market arrival.

The game originally costs $59.99, but we’re offering it to our readers for 50% off at $29.99.

Head on over to the link above and pick up Civilization VI before supplies run out.