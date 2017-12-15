Best Buy discounts entire collection of Moto Mods

Have a Moto Z2 Play or Moto Z around the house and you have been planning to invest in a new Moto Mod? Then you’ll be glad to know that Best Buy is currently offering discounts on all the Moto Mod lineup.

You’ll be able to get some decent discounts, including $75 off the rather expensive Moto 360 Camera which easily snaps onto the phone to allow users to shoot video in 4K, as well as take 150-degree ultrawide-angle photos. The problem with this Moto Mod is: is a 360-degree camera that costs as much as a decent budget phone really worth it? Well, it might, now that you can snatch it with $75 off.

Here’s the complete list of discounted Moto Mods at Best Buy:

360 Camera Moto Mod – $224.99 (previously $299.99)

Hasselblad Moto Mod – $224.99 (previously $299.99)

Insta Share Projector – $224.99 (previously $299.99)

Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Moto Mod – $112.49 (previously $149.99)

Incipio offGRID Portable Charger Moto Mod – $55.99 (previously $79.99)

JBL SoundBoost Portable Speaker Moto Mod – $59.99 (previously $79.99)

JBL SoundBoost 2 Portable Speaker Moto Mod – $59.99 (previously $79.99)

Mophie Juice Pack Moto Mod – $79.99 (previously $99.99)

Gamepad Moto Mod – $59.99 (previously $79.99)

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod – $149.99 (previously $199.99)

Moto Style Shell Case with Wireless Charging – $29.99 (previously $39.99)

For some reason, the Gamepad, Incipio offGRID, JBL SoundBoost and Hasselblad deals are available only in-store, but otherwise, you can take advantage of the discounts simply by purchasing online.

The price cut are going to be available for a limited time, so if you want one of these discounted Moto Mods you best act quick!