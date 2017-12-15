Build voice apps with the Voice, Chat, and Vision Automation Bundle

With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming one of the hottest trends of the mobile market right now (with chatbots), it makes sense that developers would take advantage of it and create apps that put users even closer to something that seems so new and unpredictable.

App developers go where the trends are; they develop apps in areas where consumer interest is high. If you believe AI to be the next big thing and are looking for a demanding field in which to build voice apps, then you might want to build voice apps with today’s Deal of the Day: the Voice, Chat, and Vision Automation Bundle.

This bundle contains app-building courses for a number of prominent AIs currently on the mobile scene: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant among them. One course shows you how to design Alexa-speaking apps for Amazon Echo and other Amazon devices (Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Amazon Fire tablets, for example). In another course, you can expect to use Python or Java to explore SikuliX, a scripting technology for voice automation in new areas. Who knows? Your work in these courses may very well create an entirely new future for AIs and chatbots.

You’ll also learn along the way how to build chatbots for Slack, Facebook, and other chat/collaboration platforms, and you’ll learn more about Google’s DialogFlow as a chatbot conversational interface opponent to Amazon Lex. Hopefully, your work will make chatbots more conversational and “human” than ever before. After all, creating “human” chatbots can only increase user interaction (and user interaction leads to consumer growth for your app and, hence, consumer spending).

If you want to take advantage of a breaking field as an app developer to gain interest, growth, and profit, then the Voice, Chat, and Vision Automation Bundle is the one for you. Priced originally at $845, we’re offering this 20.5 hours and 202 lessons of coursework to our readers for 96% off at the low price of $29. This deal will end in six days, so don’t wait too long. The future of AI and chatbots hangs in the balance.