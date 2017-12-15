Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ renders based on CAD designs leave nothing to the imagination

Samsung’s next flagships, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – which are widely anticipated to be incremental upgrades over the Galaxy S8 – are bound to make a debut in a few months.

While we wait on the official announcement, we can already take a sneak peek at what’s coming by checking out these newly leaked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 renders.

Like it’s always the case when @OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91mobiles/MySmartPrice) reveals images of unannounced phones, the renders are based on factory CAD designs. This particular leakster has proven to be reliable in the past, so there is a pretty good chance the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will look like this when they make a grant debut a few months from now.

According to the report, the Galaxy S9 will measure around 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm, which means it will be a bit shorter, wider and thicker than its predecessor which features 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm dimensions.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S9 is expected to arrive with a dual-curved display, water-resistant body, 3.5mm headphone jack and a single lens on the back, which is visible in the renders. The current consensus is that dual-camera treatment will be reserved only for the Galaxy S9+ this year.

Speaking of the Galaxy S9+, the phone is said to come with a 6.1-inch display, which is 0.1-inch smaller than the 6.2-inch display of the soon-to-be-previous-generation Galaxy S8+. The phone should measure 157.7 x 73.8 x 8.5mm. For comparison’s sake, we’ll remind you the Galaxy S8+ is 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm.

Given that both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ appear to be thicker, we dare speculate that Samsung plans to implement larger batteries next year.

The main difference, when it comes to design, is that the Galaxy S9’s fingerprint scanner will no longer live to the right of the rear camera. To prevent users’ finger smudging the camera lens, Samsung will be moving the scanner of the S9 below the camera.

Obviously, we expect Samsung’s next flagships to take advantage of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 platform – which only recently made a debut. The phones could pack up 6GB of RAM and maybe even 512GB of storage. Recently we also heard, the Galaxy S9 will go on sale in Black, Gold, Blue and a new intense Purple paint job.