OnePlus release OxygenOS Beta 2 for OnePlus 5

It’s not even been a month since we saw the first Beta of Android Oreo for the OnePlus 5 and the custom OxygenOS layer that OnePlus has. The company is now releasing the second Beta of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 5 and while it isn’t a release that has a ton of new features like the last, it does contain a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements.
What’s new:
Launcher
- Fixed widget issues
- Fixed shortcut issues
Camera
- UI improvements
File Manager
- Added f4v format in video category
- Speed improvements while deleting massive files
System
- Improvements for Reading Mode
- Improvements for vibration
- Improvements for Bluetooth audio
- Fixed Parallel Apps bugs
- Fixed reboot issue when using Picture in Picture
- Updated Android security patch to November
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
You should receive an OTA for Beta 2 of Oreo if you’ve previously had an Open Beta installed on your device. If you were waiting for the second release and the bugs to be patched before jumping ship then just sign up here and sideload the update or install it via recovery.
It’s worth highlighting this is a Beta release so, despite the whole host of bug fixes in this release, you may find some additional bugs not yet patched, so proceed with caution. If you do find a bug, go ahead and help out OnePlus by reporting it here.