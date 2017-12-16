OnePlus release OxygenOS Beta 2 for OnePlus 5

Launcher

Fixed widget issues

Fixed shortcut issues

Camera

UI improvements

File Manager

Added f4v format in video category

Speed improvements while deleting massive files

System

Improvements for Reading Mode

Improvements for vibration

Improvements for Bluetooth audio

Fixed Parallel Apps bugs

Fixed reboot issue when using Picture in Picture

Updated Android security patch to November

General bug fixes and stability improvements

You should receive an OTA for Beta 2 of Oreo if you’ve previously had an Open Beta installed on your device. If you were waiting for the second release and the bugs to be patched before jumping ship then just sign up here and sideload the update or install it via recovery.

It’s worth highlighting this is a Beta release so, despite the whole host of bug fixes in this release, you may find some additional bugs not yet patched, so proceed with caution. If you do find a bug, go ahead and help out OnePlus by reporting it here.