DODOCOOL launches Christmas sale with up to 70% off (Promoted Deals)

DODOCOOL has launched a special sale just in time for Christmas with as much as 70% off the RRP.

Of notable mention are some awesome deals on earphones for a variety of use cases. First up is 35% off glowing in-ear earphones that could be handy when trying to find them in the dark. There’s also 35% off of 24-bit in-ear sport stereo earphones and 45% off HiFi in-ear buds.

DODOCOOL also has a variety of rechargeable wireless speakers that are 30% off from $34.99 down to $24.49.

If you’re in the market for some new headphones then you need to check out the Christmas sale as there are some huge savings to be had.