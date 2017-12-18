KOOGEEK launches Christmas sale with up to 57% off (Promoted Deals)

KOOGEEK has launched a special sale just in time for Christmas with as much as 57% off the RRP.

The sale focuses on the Internet of Things devices that will help you connect your life to the cloud from a smart arm blood pressure monitor with 35% off and a wireless digital body weight scale with 30% off.

Up for grabs is an Apple Homekit enabled smart plug reduced down from $28.99 to $24.64 and a smart light bulb reduced from $36.99 to $31.44. There’s also a variety of smart light switches for $33.59 or less.

KOOGEEK are even offering smart fitness gear for as little as $49.99 from the $79.99 RRP. For all the best deals in time for Christmas, be sure to check out the store for all the discounts to be had – there’s simply too many to list here.