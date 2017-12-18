OUKITEL K6 to go on sale with special promotion (Promoted Deals)

The OUKITEL K6 has appeared in a new hands on video showcasing the features of the device ahead of the global sale. To celebrate the launch, OUKITEL is giving away 3 prizes in a contest.

As far as the OUKTIEL K6 goes, the device features a 21-Megapixel and an 8-Megapixel camera on the rear, as well as two 13-Megapixel and 8-Megapixel cameras on the front. Also on the back of the device, you’ll find the fingerprint sensor positioned under the camera.

Coupled with this is an Helio P23 processor and 6GB of RAM with a Mali-G71-MP2 GPU supported by 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with 128GB of external storage. Powering all of this is a massive 6300mAh battery that will last you easily through a full day of heavy use.

The OUKITEL K6 will be available in 2 colors: Jet Black and Brilliant Blue. To celebrate the launch, OUKITEL is offering 1 free K6 to a lucky customer as well as a $70 off coupon codes. To see the promotion, be sure to check out the OUKITEL website.