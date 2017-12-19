Bestek Christmas and New Year Giveaway: $1,500 in gift cards and 100 quick chargers up for grabs

As we near the end of 2017 and look ahead to a new year of awesome tech and interesting devices, the news cycle tends to slow down. On the other hand, we’re in an interesting period where some companies and online retailers offer discounts and promotions to give back to its customers and followers. Such is the case with Bestek who is currently running a Christmas & New Year Giveaway.

Rather than simply shaving prices on select items, Bestek is giving away 100 USB Quick Chargers as well as two gift cards valued at $500 and $1,000 each.

Kicking off this week and running through January 3, you can head to Bestek’s website to get in on the giveaway. They’re offering a variety of ways to enter over the next two weeks, including social media sharing and liking.

Prizes

Snail USB Quick Charger (Color subject to change, in total 100 pcs) 3 smart identification USB ports One Type-C port with Max 3A 100V to 240V input for worldwide use All-around safety protections

1 piece $500 gift card (Date: 12-15-2017~12-31-2017)

1 piece $1000 gift card (Date: 12-15-2017~12-31-2017)

You can increase your odds of winning by participating in multiple ways. It’s possible to secure some 17 entries in all! The contest is open to people worldwide and runs from December 18 to January 3, 2018 at 11:59PM PST.

Ways to Enter