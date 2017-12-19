Buy the Razer Phone and get a Razer Leviathan Mini Bluetooth speaker for free (today only)

Interested in purchasing the first phone to boast a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate? Yes, it’s the Razer Phone we’re talking about.

The handset is pretty unique compared to other offerings on the market, so if you’re considering gifting it to one of your friend or even yourself, this might be the right time to buy it.

The Razer Phone comes with a pretty spicy $699.99 price tag, but if you’re willing to spend this amount, Razer will reward you with a freebie.

US customers who purchase a Razer Phone today (December 19) will be awarded a Razer Leviathan Mini Bluetooth speaker free of charge. The device normally costs $179.99, although this holiday season, you’ll be able to get it for $99.99 (if you buy it individually).

In order to take advantage of the promotion, customers are required to use the promo code PHLVLUP at checkout.

The first true gamer phone was launched merely a few months ago with a 5.7-inch Sharp IGZO LCD display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The product ships out with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a dual-camera setup on the back and a 4,000 mAh battery out of the box.

Unfortunately for customers who want to pair the Razer Phone with the official case for the phone, this accessory is now sold out. But you can still get the Razer Hammerhead USB-C earphones for $79.99.