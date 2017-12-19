Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus case leaks reveal release date

As the build-up to the launch of the next Samsung device approaches, we’re given a glimpse of some exclusive renders showcasing the cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The renders show off an Olixar case for the upcoming devices that reveal some interesting leaks. From the images, we can see that Samsung has changed the placement of the fingerprint sensor ever so slightly to underneath the camera on the Galaxy S9. On the current Galaxy S8, the fingerprint sensor is to the right of the camera, which was a focal point of discussion due to its awkward placement. It seems Samsung listened and have lowered and centered the fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy S9.

The screen is also slightly bigger on the Galaxy S9 than on the current Galaxy S8 and is expected to be revealed in mid-February.

Obviously, case leaks take a punt at estimating the physicals of upcoming devices in order to be first to market but moving the fingerprint sensor makes sense and is something Samsung is expected to do if not able to embed it under the touchscreen itself.

