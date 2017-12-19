Instagram alpha program for Android users is now available

Want to try out the latest Instagram features ahead of everyone else? Then you’re in luck because the Facebook-owned app just opened up an alpha program for its Android app.

An Instagram employee – who was subsequently verified by a Reddit mod – started a thread inviting people to join the new alpha program. The post has since been deleted, which could mean that a lot of users already enrolled in the new program. However, if you like to be part of Instagram’s league of testers, you can still do so.

In order to be part of the alpha program, first join this Google Group. Then visit this link and join the Instagram testing program on the Play Store. It only takes one click, so it’s super easy.

But while the alpha program will let you play with new features before they are rolled out across the world, you might also have to deal with quite a handful of bugs. Fortunately, you can always leave the testing program and put memories of these bugs behind by reverting to the public version via the same Play Store link.

In related news, Instagram recently rolled out a series of new creative tools with which it hopes you’ll be enhancing your snaps this Christmas. You have new Super Zoom effects to play with as well as holiday-themed Face Filters, Stickers and Color filters.