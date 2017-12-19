ZTE Axon 7 is getting Android 8.0 Oreo soon

The popular ZTE Axon 7 was released in 2016 with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. But despite the phone reaching its end of life (it’s no longer manufactured), the Chinese company has decided it will update the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future.

Inspired by positive feedback from customers, ZTE announced on its official forums it has already started developing Android Oreo for the ZTE Axon 7. However, owners are urged to be patient, as the company needs more time to perfect it.

ZTE hasn’t provided an exact release date, but the official post title claims that “Android 8 is just around the corner”.

This is very good news for people who are still holding on to an Axon 7. But the bigger question is where is the Axon 8? A few months back, the company promised a successor for the Axon 7 was in the cards, but so far we haven’t heard anything else on the matter. Yet, it’s not like ZTE hasn’t been busy.

The Chinese device maker recently unveiled the bizarre dual-screen Axon M smartphone, which is focused on productivity. The handset is sold exclusively through AT&T for a pretty substantial price tag and in our opinion has little chance of matching the Axon 7’s popularity. So hopefully, the Axon 8 will come along at some point.