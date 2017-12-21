4k 360-degree camera accessory going for $499 with the Essential Phone

The Essential Phone was somewhat of a design standout when it came to comparable smartphones but early reviews couldn’t warrant the price tag. But with the major price job it put the device back on the charts for a pretty decent purchase.

The deals keep coming with the Essential Phone as you can pick up the device with the 4k 360-degree camera accessory on Amazon for $499.

That’s $100 less than it normally sells for so is a cracking deal. It did briefly go for $399 on Black Friday but that’s not much good now is it?

Keeping in mind the Essential Phone is $449 by itself, that puts the 360-degree accessory at a pretty bargain price. That’s some serious hardware for a really good price.