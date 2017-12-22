Get a free 12-day preview of Tidal, starting December 25

Jay-Z’s Tidal music service, Tidal seems to has failed to live up to initial expectation. Recent rumors have even claimed the company is close to having only six months of cash left in the back.

This is perhaps the reason the reason why Tidal today announced that users will be able to try the music and video streaming service for free starting on Christmas, December 25 until January 5, 2018. Tidal is hoping that 12 days is enough to get new users hooked and wanting more.

The 12-day preview offer is going to be available in all the 52 countries where Tidal is currently available. If you’re not sure whether Tidal has made it in your area/country, then you should check the official website and see whether you have access in your region or not.

The free trial offers access to the entire Tidal platform including the Hi-Fi and Premium services. During the 12 days, interested parties can download and use Tidal on their phones, tablets, and PCs. A pretty cool way to start your Christmas celebrations, right?

In related news, Tidal recently released its Tidal TV application for owners of Android TVs, as well as Apple TVs. The new platforms are the latest in a series of expansions for Tidal, who is still hoping to be able to get its business back on track.