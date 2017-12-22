How to set parental controls on Google Play Store content

With the vast array of content in the Google Play Store it can often be difficult to find what you’re looking for with apps being buried deep in the various categories and you may find yourself wanting more control over what is displayed in each of those categories.

Google makes it a pretty simple task to filter content in the Play Store to find exactly what you want, or to restrict certain apps and games from other users of your device.

How to filter content in the Play Store

Open up the Play Store app on your phone or tablet

Pull out the menu from the left and open “Settings”

Under “User controls” look for “Parental Controls”

Select it and you’ll see the options for content filtering after setting a PIN.

The sections are organized into content type, and you’re able to set a filter for each.

You can read the full breakdown of what each content filtering setting does here. It’s a great way of filtering out certain apps for your kids in the Google Play Store, as well as setting password protection to keep your content filtering secure.

Google does a great job of filtering out and classifying apps with the appropriate marking but sometimes what you may consider appropriate may not necessarily align with what Google marks the app as. Applying your own filter provides a next level of customization to give you extra control.

Let us know if you have used this and have found the feature useful.