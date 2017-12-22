How to get rid of unwanted apps on your Android device

Most device manufacturers bundle their phones and tablets with a series of pre-installed apps. And if you purchased your device from a carrier, chances are there’s even more “bloatware” on board.

Now, even if some pre-installed apps might prove to be of some use to you, the majority just end up sitting there unused. So it’s no wonder most users look for ways to remove them from their Android device. Especially since removing these apps will have the positive effect of improving your phone’s performance and freeing up some storage.

While the majority of apps can be simply uninstalled from your Android device, it’s a bit harder to get rid of the baked-in bloatware. If you have downloaded an app from the Google Play Store you can simply go ahead and uninstall it. But with apps that came with the device, you’ll need to use a different method. It’s called disabling and it does not require root.

How do you disable an app? Follow the instructions below to do so:

Open up Settings on your device and go to Apps Find an app you want to remove (in this case Samsung Health) and tap on it You will see two buttons: Force stop or Disable (or Uninstall) Tap Disable Select Yes/Disable You’ll see the app gets Uninstalled

You can also Force stop the app and Clear Data before uninstalling it. If you change your mind, there’s a way to bring back the app. Just tap Enable in the app page.

In case you own a Samsung or LG phone, there’s another way to do this.

Open the app drawer to see all your apps Tap on the three-dot menu located on the top right Tap on Edit You’ll see that the apps that can be Disabled/Uninstalled will now feature a minus icon Tap on them to uninstall them

You’ll notice that some apps like Samsung Internet can’t be disabled. Well if you really want to get rid of these apps and you know your way around smartphones, you can try rooting your device and then you’ll be able to completely uninstall any apps.

However, bear in mind that the action of rooting your device will lead to the voiding of your warranty. You also need to be careful, as uninstalling some apps could have the effect of making other apps stop functioning properly.