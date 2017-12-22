Instagram’s latest update allows you to send live videos in direct messages

With a few days to go before the kickstart of Christmas celebrations, Instagram announced a new update which allows users to share live videos in Direct Messages.

This new tool is meant to easily encourage people to watch your live videos and make it easier to share cool videos you’re watching with your friends.

Now when you’re recording video, you should notice a new Direct icon. All you need to do to share your live video with friends and followers is to tap that icon.

Instagram explains that viewers will be able to see the video if you’re currently live. When the show’s over, a message indicating that the video session has come to an end will appear.

If for some reason you don’t like the new feature, you can go ahead and disable the option from your stories settings. And if you have a private account, only your approved followers will be able to see your live videos.

To be able to see the new feature, you’ll need to have installed the latest Instagram version 26. You can grab it from the Google Play Store.

Earlier this month, Instagram pushed out an update which allows users to follow hashtags just like you would Instagram accounts. Previously in December, the Facebook-owned app made it possible to save and highlight favorite Stories.