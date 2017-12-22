Q5 True Wireless Bluetooh Earbuds – wireless music at a great price

Manufacturers are making the move to remove the audio jack port from many of the latest smartphones putting the reliance entirely on Bluetooth headphones if dongles aren’t your thing.

One such offering for Wireless Bluetooth earbuds are the Q5 earbuds from SMARTOMI.

These little 4.5 x 1.9 x 3.7-inch earbuds weigh in at only 0.2 ounces and provide Bluetooth connectivity to enjoy your music. Despite the lightweight and size, the earbuds can maintain 3.5 hours of playtime at 2/3 volume and 2.25 hours at full volume.

The fit of the Q5 earbuds is extremely comfortable and they look the part too. I had no trouble with the Q5’s falling out during a workout and the sound quality is good with some decent bass. There’s also a low battery alert as well as a dedicated method of triggering a virtual assistant utilizing Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless connectivity.

In the package, you’ll get a number of additional attachments to make the Q5’s more comfortable depending on how you wear the earbuds. You’ll also get a USB cable for charging the Q5’s with a dual micro-USB connection.

At only $39.99, the Q5’s aren’t designed to compete with offerings from Beats for example, but given the lower price, they are certainly a great option for someone looking to not spend a ton of money on wireless earbuds.

Just in time for Christmas, SMARTOMI has provided an exclusive discount code for an additional 35% off. Simply use coupon code MERXMS35 at checkout to get the Q5 wireless earbuds at a cracking price for the holidays.