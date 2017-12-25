Android Oreo stable build rolling out to the OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 owners are set to get an extra Christmas present in the form of Android Oreo. You’ll recall Oreo has been in beta while the kinks are ironed out but now the stable build of Android Oreo has been published.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update weighs in at a solid 1.5GB and includes the December security patch to keep your device right up to date. Bundled in with this update is obviously Andriod Oreo 8.0 as well as a new camera UI design, optimizations for photo quality, and a new beauty effect for Portrait Mode. There’s also a new places tab in the gallery for viewing photos on a map. There’s also a few system enhancements:

Added Parallel Apps feature

New design for Quick Settings

New design for Lift up display

Added “Adaptive model” screen calibration

Optimizations for Wi-Fi

Optimizations for Battery Saver

Updated Android security patch to December

Something that isn’t included that was rumored could make it into the stable build was Face Unlock for the OnePlus 5 that was introduced on the OnePlus 5T. It’s yet to make its way fully onto the OnePlus 5 but Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, took to Twitter to confirm it is on its way.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

The update will be hitting devices via an OTA and is staged so will gradually be released to geographic areas over the next few weeks. You can also skip the wait and just flash the OTA directly on your device, which you can grab here.