Lightinthebox offers up some great deals on Xiaomi products (Promoted Deals)

Lightinthebox have come through with some awesome offers on some pretty cool Xiaomi products that make for some really good savings.

First up is the Xiaomi Mijia Camera Mini 4K 30fps action camera that is reduced from $184.99 to $113.99. The action camera can operate at either 1080p 60fps or 4K 30fps and features a 145-degree wide angle f/2.8 aperture. There’s also 7 layers of glass over the high-quality Sony IMX 317 sensor operating on Bluetooth 4.1 and a 2.4-inch touchscreen. You can use coupon code MI4K to get it for $85.04.

If you’re looking for a TV box then look no further than the Xiaomi quad-core 4K TV box that is reduced from $142.99 down to $66.99. With 2GB of RAM and supported resolution of up to 4K, the box runs on Android 6.0 and operates on the Cortex-A53 chipset. It also comes with 8GB of internal storage and with WiFi connectivity can make your standard TV smart.

Last up is the Xiaomi speaker mini square box featuring Bluetooth 4.0 that allows you to take your music with you. Weighing in at 0.285kg, this Bluetooth device will pair with your smartphone and is lightweight so can be taken anywhere. You can grab this speaker now for $15.99 down from the usual $29.99. Be sure to use coupon code MISPEAKER1 to get it for $13.09.